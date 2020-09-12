Sections
2.28 lakh students from Maharashtra to appear for NEET today

After months of delay due to national lockdown, followed by an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, undergraduate medical and dental aspirants will finally appear for the...

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:49 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

After months of delay due to national lockdown, followed by an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, undergraduate medical and dental aspirants will finally appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, September 13.

As per the final registration figures revealed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in January 2020, over 15.93 lakh students have registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as compared to 15.19 lakh in 2019.

While total registrations rose by 74,000 (4.7%), the good news is that the total intake capacity at MBBS colleges has also increased by 9,900 (13.7%) this year.

Keeping the current situation in mind, NTA has announced that safety precautions will be undertaken at every exam centre to ensure maximum safety of all stakeholders - staff and students alike. To implement appropriate distancing during exams, the total number of exam centres have increased from 2,546 last year to 3,843 this year.



“Like JEE, we are sure NTA will ensure that best safety precautions are implemented across exam centres. However, there is a good chance that not all those who have registered will show up for the exam this year, especially in cities registering a high number of Covid-19 cases,” said Anuradha Singh, parent of a NEET aspirant.

Once again, this year, maximum registrations for NEET-UG are from Maharashtra where 2.28 lakh students will appear for the entrance exam, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1.54 lakh) and Rajasthan (1.38 lakh). While 1.19 lakh students registered for NEET from Karnataka, 1.16 lakh students are from Kerala, among other states.

