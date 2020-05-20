Sections
2 arrested for hunting pangolin inside Pench Tiger Reserve

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two persons, including the chairman of a village development committee, were arrested for hunting pangolin, a schedule 1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, inside the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Tuesday. According to forest officials, the incident took place in the Kirangisarra area towards the eastern end of PTR where the two accused were caught cooking the dead animal in a pot.

The two accused, Radheshyam Ahake and Kavadu Dhurve, were arrested by the forest department. “It is shocking that Ahake, being the chairman of the village development committee, is involved in such practices. These offenders are under the impression that during the lockdown, forest patrolling staff is not functional but it is quite the opposite,” said Ravikiran Govekar, field director, PTR.

“The duo was trying to cook the animal to remove its scales, a precious commodity in the illegal wildlife market. They have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972.

