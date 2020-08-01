Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 2 arrested for vandalising Rajgruh test positive for Covid-19

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:02 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Two accused who were arrested recently for vandalising Rajgruh – the house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar – have tested positive for Covid-19.

After the police custody procedure was completed, the accused Umesh Jadhav, 35, and Vishal More, 20, were made to undergo mandatory Covid testing before they could be remanded in judicial custody.

“On Wednesday, their test results revealed them to be Covid positive. Subsequently, they have been moved to a guarded quarantine facility. Both are asymptomatic,” said Viresh Prabhu, additional commissioner of police (central region).

More was arrested by Matunga police on July 22, while Jadhav was arrested on July 9. The two were involved in the vandalism at Rajgruh, located at Hindu Colony, Dadar on July 7. The two-storeyed heritage house of Dr Ambedkar has a museum where his books, portrait, ashes, vessels, and other artifacts are kept on display.



Both the accused were captured on footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the house. Jadhav was spotted standing outside Rajgruh, while More went inside the house and damaged glass windowpanes and pots in the compound, police said.

“We have sufficient evidence to establish the role of the two accused in the crime,” Prabhu said.

Jadhav and More were arrested under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or more) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on the complaint of one of Dr Ambedkar’s three grandsons who reside in the house.

The accused will be sent to jail from the quarantine facility after they recovered from Covid.

