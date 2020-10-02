Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / 2 arrested with 250 ecstasy pills worth ₹5 lakh in south Mumbai

2 arrested with 250 ecstasy pills worth ₹5 lakh in south Mumbai

The property cell of Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two people on Wednesday with 250 ecstasy pills worth ₹5 lakh in the Indian market while the international market...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The property cell of Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two people on Wednesday with 250 ecstasy pills worth ₹5 lakh in the Indian market while the international market value is around ₹50 lakh.

The arrested accused are Amir Firoz Raffai, 24, and Inayatali Abbas Sayyad, 29, both residents of Dongri in south Mumbai. Raffai has four cases of assault registered against him in Dongri police station. Sayyad is into courier business.

“We are questioning them to find out from where they procured the contraband and to whom they were going to deliver it to,” said inspector Dhiraj Koli of property cell.

According to the police, inspector Koli got a tip-off that two people were coming with narcotics contraband to deliver to someone in south Mumbai. The police team then laid a trap and nabbed them. During search, police found 125 ecstasy tablets from Raffai and 125 from Sayyad. Both were produced before the court and have been remanded in police custody till October 5.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Oct 02, 2020 00:29 IST
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
Oct 01, 2020 22:58 IST
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:33 IST
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST

latest news

Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST
New Mohali SSP advocates resident-friendly policing
Oct 02, 2020 00:54 IST
Unpaid since June, 150 computer teachers in Chandigarh relieved of duty
Oct 02, 2020 00:51 IST
27-year-old woman tops KAS in first attempt
Oct 02, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.