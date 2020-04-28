2 BEST employees test positive for Covid-19

Two employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) traffic department tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Total 15 employees have been tested positive for the virus so far and one employee has died.

Employees who have tested positive of the virus include four BEST bus drivers, seven BEST bus conductors, two employees from the electricity department and two employees from the organisation’s traffic department.

Further, the BEST had quarantined 236 of its employees after they had come in contact with the employees that tested positive of the virus. “100 out of the 236 employees that had been quarantined have resumed to work. The employees had no symptoms of the virus and resumed work.” said a BEST spokesperson.