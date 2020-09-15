Sections
2 booked for illegally trading baby orangutan in Mumbai

Nagpada police on Sunday booked two suspects for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade and custody of a baby orangutan, which is missing at the moment.Police acted on a...

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:39 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Nagpada police on Sunday booked two suspects for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade and custody of a baby orangutan, which is missing at the moment.

Police acted on a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. “We have booked two persons from Madanpura who may be involved in the illegal trade of the baby orangutan. We had also detained a few persons who have indicated the involvement of the two Mandapura residents. Both persons are likely to be arrested soon and following their interrogation, we will close in on other suspects and the likely location of the exotic species,” said D Chavan, inspector (crime), Nagpada police station.

Chavan added that a first information report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Orangutans —a species of the great ape — are native to Indonesia and Malaysia. They are listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), wherein international trade of any kind is forbidden.



In July, the forest department and PETA India had inspected a suspect’s house in Agripada and confirmed the orangutan’s presence before it was moved. The suspect had fled before he could be apprehended.

PETA India later received a complaint about a family from Bandra that had posted pictures of the orangutan on social media. In August, PETA India had offered a reward of up to ₹1 lakh for any information regarding the animal. At the time, the group received a tip about one of the suspects who had posted videos and photos of various exotic species, including the orangutan, on social media.

The suspect was interrogated by the forest department and Bandra police, and a video of some people surrounding and abusing the orangutan was recovered from the suspect’s phone. However, no action was taken against the person.

Last month, the case was transferred to Nagpada police station.

“This highly intelligent ape needs to be urgently taken back to his/her native country, and not held captive and exploited,” said Dr Rashmi Gokhale, manager, veterinary services, PETA India.

