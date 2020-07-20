Sections
2 booked for sending rape threats to actor

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:32 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The Mumbai Police registered a first information report (FIR) against two unknown Instagram account holders for sending obscene messages and threats to actor Rhea Chakraborty.

On July 16, Chakraborty shared a screenshot of message that she received on Instagram where the users threatened to get her raped and killed. This comes as she is being blamed for actor Sushant Singh Rajpur’s death and many social media users accused her for using Rajput.

She posted, “I was called a gold-digger…I kept quiet. I was called a murderer...I kept quiet. I was slut shamed....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut?”

“Do you realise the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law, no one, I repeat NO ONE, should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” she commented through her a post on Instagram.



Following this, Rhea visited Santacruz police station and lodged a complaint against the accused on Saturday evening.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone-9, said, “On complaint of Rhea Chakravarty, an offence is registered at Santacruz police station against two Instagram account holders for sending obscene messages and threatening her.”

Police registered a case under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (word, sound or gesture intending to insult the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Sources from Santacruz police station revealed, “We have written a letter to Instagram and sought details of the Instagram user who sent her the obscene messages and threat.”

