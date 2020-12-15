Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 2 clubs, 2 restaurants in Mumbai raided, fined ₹43K by BMC for flouting Covid-19 rules

2 clubs, 2 restaurants in Mumbai raided, fined ₹43K by BMC for flouting Covid-19 rules

Cracking the whip on restaurants and nightclubs running till late hours and flouting Covid-19 rules, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) raided two restaurants and two...

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

BMC fined nearly 275 people for not wearing masks. (HT Photo)

Cracking the whip on restaurants and nightclubs running till late hours and flouting Covid-19 rules, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) raided two restaurants and two nightclubs on Sunday night and fined 560 visitors for not wearing masks. The civic body has also issued show-cause notices to the clubs for violating the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and operating beyond the deadline.

This comes days after BMC announced that it would carry out random inspections at nightclubs that are not following any safety measures.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “There were gross violations found at Bombay Adda in Bandra last night [Sunday]. Nearly 275 people were fined for not wearing masks. We want to advise and warn citizens that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. We are strongly against imposing a night curfew; however, citizens should not create havoc around Christmas and New Year, which will force us to impose the curfew.”

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Bombay Adda by the BMC for flouting Covid-19 rules. A senior civic official said, “There was no social distancing followed at the Bandra club, and many were not wearing masks. A fine of ₹30,000 was imposed on the club.” Bombay Adda refused to comment of the matter.



The other three establishments fined are located in Dadar, Kandivli and Malad.

A total of ₹43, 200 in fines was collected from all four establishments.

According to the Epidemic Act, more than 50 people are not allowed to gather at any location at a time. The Covid-19 curve of the city started declining since November, and BMC fears that such gatherings could lead to another surge in cases. This is not the first time that the BMC has raided night clubs.

On December 5, BMC raided three nightclubs in Bandra and Lower Parel, after receiving a tip that the clubs were operating past the deadline. Subsequently, around 1,000 people were asked to leave the premises by BMC officials during the raid. Many were also fined by for not wearing masks.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Very sharp’ rise in London prompts toughest Covid curbs; new variant found
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut email fight case transferred from Mumbai cyber cell to CIU
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Suicide pact: Ludhiana teen succumbs a day after mother’s death
by HT Correspondent
Maharashtra CET cell extends deadline of pre-admission registration for professional courses
by HT Correspondent
2 booked for bailing out drug peddler on fake identity in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.