2 days after suspected gas leak, no source detected

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:15 IST

By Mehul Thakkar,

Two days after suspected gas leak complaints were received by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said it has not been able to find the source of the suspected leak. The MFB is also considering taking help from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for the same.

It was earlier suspected that the leak was from a private factory in Govandi, however, MFB said that it could not establish the source. The Congress party has demanded a proper investigation into the incident, considering it was reported for the second time in less than a year.

BMC’s disaster management control room, on Saturday night, received over nine complaints from residents of Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar (East), Ghatkopar (West), Powai, Andheri, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli about a foul pungent odour, giving rise to the suspicions of a gas leak. However, no source for the same is established yet.

P Rahangdale, chief fire officer of MFB said, “The suspicion of a leak from a private factory in Govandi is ruled out as we have not found any source. Also, we have not been able to find the source of the gas leak, for which complaints were received.”



Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and leader of Opposition in the BMC said, “There should be a proper investigation on the gas leak complaints considering such complaints were received for the second time in less than one year. Also, there should be a dedicated team in the BMC to detect gas leaks.”

Earlier, a similar gas leak complaint was filed in September 2019, however, the source of the gas leak was detected. The BMC’s disaster management department had received around 37 complaints from over 15 locations, followed by over 50 complaints by MFB and few complaints by the Mumbai Police. Post the incident, the BMC had set up a committee to identify the source of the smell.

