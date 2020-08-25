Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Raigad building collapse: 2 dead, 16 still feared trapped

Raigad building collapse: 2 dead, 16 still feared trapped

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with district authorities are sifting through the rubble for the missing people.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:53 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Mahad (Raigad)

Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra. (REUTERS)

Hours after a five-storeyed building collapsed in Mahad town of Raigad district, rescue operations continued on Tuesday morning with police saying 16 persons are still missing with two persons have died in the incident.

According to Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar, one person died after he was hit by stone from the falling building while the search for 19 were still on as three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration were trying to sift through the rubble.

While the administration had earlier claimed there could over 50 persons trapped, the police after 40 per cent of debris removed said those trapped under rubble may be less.

The building identified as Tariq Garden in Kajalpura area of Mahad collapsed at around 7 pm on Moday, leading to initial chaos for some time. one of the victim died in the tragedy wasn’t the resident of the building, but was walking nearby when it collapsed and was hit by a stone from the falling debris.



Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhari said there were total 41 flats in the building of which 18 were vacant. “When the building collapsed, around 60 people were out, saving many lives,” said Choudhari.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta enjoy post-quarantine sun in Scotland, watch
Aug 25, 2020 11:29 IST
NDA to have a common manifesto for Bihar polls
Aug 25, 2020 11:26 IST
Blood cancer patients at high risk of severe Covid-19 symptoms
Aug 25, 2020 11:25 IST
Overcast skies in Delhi, light rain likely
Aug 25, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.