Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 2 dead bodies of women found from western suburbs

2 dead bodies of women found from western suburbs

The Mumbai Police, on Sunday, recovered bodies of two women in the western suburbs, of which, one was a doctor and was found dead in her residence at Powai, while the other body...

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:23 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The Mumbai Police, on Sunday, recovered bodies of two women in the western suburbs, of which, one was a doctor and was found dead in her residence at Powai, while the other body was found in a nullah adjoining the Western Express Highway at Bandra, is yet to be identified.

According to the Powai police, on Sunday morning, a woman called the control room number and informed them that her sister who stays alone in her flat at Powai’s Paradise building was not responding to the door or phone calls. Vijay Dalvi, inspector from Powai police station said, “After receiving the call a police team was dispatched and they forced open. The police found the sister lying on the bed. As she was not responding, she was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead before arrival,”

The deceased identified as Aruni Ravindra Diwanji, 56, was a doctor by profession and as her son stay’s in London she was living alone. “Nothing suspicious was found as such, however, we have registered an accident death record (ADR) and are awaiting a detailed postmortem report,” Dalvi added.

Meanwhile, in another case, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a nullah near the Indian Oil building, western express highway, Bandra. According to the police at around 11am on Sunday someone contacted the control room number and informed them about a decomposed body in the nullah. The police team recovered the body and sent it to Sion Hospital for post-mortem. The woman must be between the 45 to 50 year age group.



Shashikant Bhandare senior inspector from Nirmal Nagar police station said,” we are assuming she may be washed ashore from somewhere. This nullah (where the body was found) is connected with the Mithi river. Initial Postmortem report suggests she may have died 5 to 6 days before, but a detailed report is still awaited, which will clear the cause of her death. We have registered an ADR as of now.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Jul 12, 2020 22:35 IST
3-member SIT to probe alleged Covid-19 testing scam: Capt
Jul 12, 2020 22:38 IST
Ludhiana: Heads of MSME bodies write to Modi, Gadkari for aid
Jul 12, 2020 22:25 IST
Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan
Jul 12, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.