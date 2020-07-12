2 dead bodies of women found from western suburbs

The Mumbai Police, on Sunday, recovered bodies of two women in the western suburbs, of which, one was a doctor and was found dead in her residence at Powai, while the other body was found in a nullah adjoining the Western Express Highway at Bandra, is yet to be identified.

According to the Powai police, on Sunday morning, a woman called the control room number and informed them that her sister who stays alone in her flat at Powai’s Paradise building was not responding to the door or phone calls. Vijay Dalvi, inspector from Powai police station said, “After receiving the call a police team was dispatched and they forced open. The police found the sister lying on the bed. As she was not responding, she was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead before arrival,”

The deceased identified as Aruni Ravindra Diwanji, 56, was a doctor by profession and as her son stay’s in London she was living alone. “Nothing suspicious was found as such, however, we have registered an accident death record (ADR) and are awaiting a detailed postmortem report,” Dalvi added.

Meanwhile, in another case, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a nullah near the Indian Oil building, western express highway, Bandra. According to the police at around 11am on Sunday someone contacted the control room number and informed them about a decomposed body in the nullah. The police team recovered the body and sent it to Sion Hospital for post-mortem. The woman must be between the 45 to 50 year age group.

Shashikant Bhandare senior inspector from Nirmal Nagar police station said,” we are assuming she may be washed ashore from somewhere. This nullah (where the body was found) is connected with the Mithi river. Initial Postmortem report suggests she may have died 5 to 6 days before, but a detailed report is still awaited, which will clear the cause of her death. We have registered an ADR as of now.”