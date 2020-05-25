2 from Mumbai are MBA CET toppers 

Two candidates from the city – Mumbai-based coaching institute teacher and mentor Shashank Prabhu, 34, and engineering graduate Ankit Thakker, 24 – emerged toppers of the state’s MBA common entrance test (CET) , as the results were announced on Saturday. A total of 1.1 lakh students appeared for the exam on March 14 and 15 and the results were delayed by two months.

Shashank scored 159 out of 200, while Ankit scored 155 and got the second rank. Both of them scored 99.99 percentile.

“This is my second attempt at CET as I wanted to better my score and be eligible for a seat in one of the top B-schools in Mumbai,” said Ankit, a resident of Chembur, who got his engineering degree from the Institute of Chemical Technology two years ago.

This is the third time Shashank got the first rank in the entrance test and the sixth time he scored 99.99 percentile. Shashank said the overall scores of CET aspirants dipped this year because the visual reasoning (VR) part of the paper was more difficult compared to the past few years. “Surprisingly, Maths was easier,” said Shashank, a resident of Dombivli.

While 16 students with scores between 159 and 146 scored 99.99 percentile, seven scored 99.98 percentile in the exam this year. A total of 1,041 students scored 99 percentile and above, while over 1,200 candidates scored less than 1 percentile in their test.

The qualified candidates can now register themselves for the online counselling session, following which students will get to choose the institutes they want to seek admission in. The CET cell, however, is yet to announce an admission schedule.