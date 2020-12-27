Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 2 killed in early morning fire at Kandivali temple in Mumbai

2 killed in early morning fire at Kandivali temple in Mumbai

26-yr old Mannu Gupta received 90-95% burns in the incident and is currently under treatment at Sion Hospital.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:13 IST

By Sagar Pillai, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The fire was doused within a few minutes; however, what caused it is unknown. (HT Photo)

Two people died and one was injured in a sudden fire that broke out at a temple in Kandivali, Mumbai on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 4am at Sai Baba Temple at Bandar Pakhadi Road in Charkop.

The fire was doused within a few minutes; however, what caused it is unknown. According to the officials from the disaster management cell of the civic body, a short circuit might have started the fire.

The deceased have been identified as Subhash Khode (25) and Yuvaraj Pawar (25). Mannu Gupta (26) received 90-95% burns in the incident and is currently under treatment at Sion Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Also Read: Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams

Fire brigade officials said that all the three victims used to take shelter at the temple during the night and were trapped in the fire. More details are awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Coal India prepares Rs 1L cr plan to diversify into aluminium, solar sectors
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
by Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Shefali finds silver lining in the pandemic: ‘It helped me become happier’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Bhumi Pednekar in red thigh-slit dress is all about the fierce look
by Nishtha Grover
Amit Shah offers prayers at Assam’s Kamakhya temple
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
2 suspected terrorists arrested in J-K’s Poonch, bid to attack temple foiled
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.