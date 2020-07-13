2 killed in separate accidents, one arrested

A 24-year-old biker died, while his pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their bike skidded on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) flyover, on Saturday evening. Police said the incident occurred when both were headed to Thane after donating blood in Kurla.

The deceased Suresh Thakur, 24, was a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane, while Akshay Waikar, 23, who sustained severe injuries, lives near Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The incident occurred around 5pm when Thakur and Waikar were on their way home from Kurla.

An officer from Tilak Nagar police station, said, “It appears that Thakur was riding his bike at a very high speed, due to which he could not control the vehicle, and it skidded on the EEH flyover. Both were dragged for around 25 meters on the highway. Thakur sustained severe injury on his head. Both were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by passers-by. Thakur succumbed to his injuries, while Waikar is out of danger and recuperating in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old doctor was arrested by Powai police after his car dashed into a motorcyclist near the IIT-Powai signal on Sunday morning. The doctor has been identified as Siddharth Satyendra Chaudhary.

The victim, Sachin Bhosle succumbed to his injuries. He was a resident of Gavanpada Mulund.

According to Powai police the accident occurred at around 5am on Sunday, near the IIT Powai signal on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). An officer said, “Bhosle was a driver by profession and was on his way to Vile Parle to see his aunt who was in very serious condition. Chaudhary’s car dashed him, while he was on his way to Vile Parle.”

Vijay Dalvi, inspector, Powai police station said, “The doctor had just finished his night shift and was on his way to his home. While coming on JVLR he came from the wrong direction, which probably caused the accident. Bhosle was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.”

The police arrested the doctor and booked him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. He was later released on bail.