2 missing Gorai fishermen’s bodies wash up at Dahanu

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:57 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Five days after a fishing vessel from Gorai capsized, the partially decomposed bodies of two its fishermen were found off the Dahanu coast on Sunday morning. The fishermen allegedly drowned after their boat ‘Lucky Star’ carrying 13 people, capsized around 10 nautical miles off the Gorai coast on August 4.

Another fishing boat ‘God King’ had rushed to their help and was able to rescue 11 fishermen. The two others were missing, said senior inspector Sanjeev Narkar of Gorai police station.

The deceased have been identified as Mangesh Kadam, 24, and Satish Jagtap, 25, both residents of Gorai.



Soon after the incident, the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy were informed, and a search and rescue operation was launched for two days. However, due to rough weather and strong winds, the missing fishermen were not found.

On Sunday morning, a Dahanu resident spotted a body lying on the shore. He informed another resident Manoj Raut and the police. Another body was spotted on the seashore in Gholvad, said Narkar.

Local police alerted Gorai police station, suspecting that the bodies were of the two missing fishermen. The missing fishermen’s families were informed and they identified the fishermen based on their clothes as the bodies were partially discomposed, said Josef Kolaso, vice-chairman of Gorai Society.

