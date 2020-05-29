2 more Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, forces’ toll rises to 25 in Maharashtra

Till Friday morning, 2,211 police personnel have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, 970 have recovered and 1,216 are being treated. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Two constables of Mumbai Police died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the death toll in the force’s city unit to 16 and 25 across Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

The two deaths were reported from Dahisar and Bandra police stations of the state capital of Maharashtra. Incidentally, one of the Mumbai Police personnel died after being discharged from the hospital.

Vinayak Deshmukh, Maharashtra’s assistant inspector general (law and order) and Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, confirmed the fatalities.

Dilip Mohite, a 53-year-old head constable posted at the Dahisar police station in Dahisar (East), died on May 26. He was admitted to the JJ hospital but he was never tested for Covid-19.

“Mohite had gone on leave 10 days before his death. He was taking treatment. He then suffered from breathing issues and around a week ago was admitted to JJ Hospital where he died due to breathing problems on May 26,” Hanif Mujawar, senior police inspector of Dahisar police station, said.

“After his death, his swabs were taken and on May 27 his reports came positive for Covid-19,” Mujawar added.

Mohite is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. He lived in the police colony in Jogeshwari. It’s not clear if his family members have also contracted the respiratory disease.

Officials said Deepak Hate, a head constable, also died after he contracted the coronavirus disease.

Hate was being treated for Covid-19 at a hospital in Worli for the past 10 days and died on Thursday after being discharged. The 53-year-old was asymptomatic.

Pravin Padwal, the additional commissioner of police (west region), confirmed his death.

Till Friday morning, 2,211 police personnel have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, 970 have recovered and 1,216 are being treated. A majority or 1,962 of the 2,211 patients are constables and the remaining 249 are officers, said Deshmukh.

So far, 25 personnel of Maharashtra police have died due to Covid-19 and 16 were from Mumbai Police, three from Nashik rural, two from Pune and one each from Solapur city, Solapur rural, Thane and Mumbai ATS.