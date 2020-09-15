2 Mumbai plots shortlisted for 5,000-bed hospital for infectious diseases

With the Covid-19 pandemic bringing to light the inadequate health facilities in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shortlisted two land parcels in Mulund and Bhandup to set up a 5,000-bed hospital for infectious diseases. Civic officials are now making field visits to finalise one of these two land parcels that are spread across 20 acres each.

Even though Mumbai currently has jumbo Covid facilities, the proposed hospital will cater to the city as well as areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Currently, the city has Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokli, the only dedicated infectious diseases hospital, which has just 125 beds.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, there was a huge crisis of Covid beds in the city, which left patients struggling to find a bed and led to loss of lives. Following this, BMC involved private hospitals to reserve beds for Covid patients and constructed make-shift jumbo facilities dedicated for Covid treatment.

Currently, BMC has a bed capacity of 16,063 in dedicated Covid hospitals and jumbo hospitals, and 23,673 beds in Covid Care Centre-2 (for patients with mild symptoms). Also, there are 46,589 beds in CCC-1 facilities where high-risk contacts are quarantined.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (health), told HT on Saturday, “We have shortlisted two places in Mulund and Bhandup. The land will be acquired through the acquisition process. I am awaiting reports on the basis of field visits that are to be submitted.”

In a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in July, it was decided to construct a new dedicated hospital for infectious diseases and locate it centrally. In the last week of July, the civic body had invited expression of interest (EOI) from landowners and developers for acquisition of the land parcel for construction of the hospital. As per the EOI conditions, the land parcel to be acquired should be around 20 acres which should be close to the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway, and should have a 90-foot wide accessible road development plan for direct access to the hospital.

The EOI also stated that the land should have a clear title and be free of any disputes. A senior civic official said, “It is imperative for the city to have a large hospital which is well-equipped and can also cater to patients from the MMR.”