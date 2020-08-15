2 wanted in 10 house break-ins arrested in Mumbai

The Mumbai crime branch’s unit 10 arrested two persons who committed more than 10 house break-ins Mumbai, Thane, Dombivli, Nashik and other places during the lockdown. Both were arrested after they broke into a house in Powai on August 9 and stole gold and silver worth ₹3 lakh. Police officers recovered silver worth ₹1.5 lakh from the accused.

The arrested accused identified as Shamsul Abdul Quddus Haque, 40, a resident of Bhivandi, and Irfan Salim Khan alias Badal Eknath Patil, 36, from Mumbra, are habitual thieves and have several previous cases registered against them in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik.

According to police, Shamsul was the mastermind and would roam around in different areas to find houses that are locked. He would carry tools to break open the lock of the doors. He met Khan through a common friend and made him an associate.

The duo allegedly broke into a house in Maya Niwas building near IIT-Bombay in Powai when the residents were not at home. They stole gold and silver ornaments worth around ₹3 lakh. The owner of the house Jyoti Rajput went out for groceries on August 9, and when she came home, she found her door was open, and the locks were broken. She found her gold ornaments missing from the cupboard.

Rajput approached Powai police station and filed a complaint. Officers of unit 10 were conducting a parallel inquiry, and they nabbed both the accused on August 11 when they were roaming in Filterpada. They were brought to the unit office, and during the inquiry, the accused confessed to the theft. Police recovered the stolen silver worth ₹1.5 lakh, said deputy commissioner of police Akbar Pathan of the crime branch. The accused confessed to committing more than 10 thefts during the lockdown. The accused were handed over to Powai police station on August 12.