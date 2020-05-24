Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 2 whales wash ashore Dahanu coast in a day

2 whales wash ashore Dahanu coast in a day

Carcasses of two whales were found on the coast of Dahanu within a span of less than 24 hours. On Saturday evening, the decomposed carcass of a 45 feet long and 8 feet wide Baleen whale was found...

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:25 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A Pygmi sperm whale washed ashore at Bharwad beach (HT PHOTO )

Carcasses of two whales were found on the coast of Dahanu within a span of less than 24 hours.

On Saturday evening, the decomposed carcass of a 45 feet long and 8 feet wide Baleen whale was found near Parnaka, in Dahanu and on Sunday morning a Pygmy sperm whale was found at Bharwad beach in Bordi, Dahanu taluka.

“It was a Baleen whale and we could not ascertain its weight as it was decomposed. Using an excavator, we dug a 6 feet deep pit near the coast and buried the carcass,” said Dhawal Kansara, member of the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association(WCAWA), Dahanu. Whales are protected under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

On Sunday around 6am, a 6 feet long Pygmy sperm whale was also found at Bharwad beach.



“The locals informed us and we reached the spot. We also intimated the forest department, Dahanu, and with the help of locals, dug a pit and buried the carcass,” added Kansara.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions for next five days
May 24, 2020 19:29 IST
Deepika plant kisses on Ranveer Singh’s ‘world’s most squishable face’
May 24, 2020 19:29 IST
On Eid, Kashmiris in quarantine centres miss home celebrations
May 24, 2020 19:27 IST
With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity
May 24, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.