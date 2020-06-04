20 animals at Byculla Zoo shifted to holding areas for safety

As a safety measure, the Byculla Zoo has shifted over 20 carnivorous animals from the exhibits to a safer place in holding areas. The zoo has also deployed 20 people as an emergency response team. The animals have been moved to their holding cells, made of concrete and steel structure, to protect them from tree fall amidst the cyclone.

“In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, we have shifted all the carnivores like tiger, leopard, hyena, jackals and sloth bears, among others, into their holding areas to protect them from tree fall. A response team of 20 people is in place, including a team of security staff and gardeners with the necessary equipment,” said Sanjay Tripathi, zoo director.

The response team, deputed to tackle any untoward incidents, is also closely monitoring prone areas in the zoo through CCTV cameras.