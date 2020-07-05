20 feet patch of road caved in due to heavy rain in Thane

A 20 feet wide patch of Khartan Road in Thane west caved in on Sunday due to heavy rain since morning, making it hollow. A small crater has developed in the middle of the concrete road, while the layer beneath has flown in the nullah, making it hollow. It is closed for traffic and work of filling the road has started.

A nullah wall also collapsed near M H High School in Thane, however no one was injured in the incident. Water-logging was also observed at few places in the city, though there was no loss of life and property.

Heavy rains lashed Thane since Sunday morning. The city witnessed around 80.00mm of rainfall since morning while on Saturday the rainfall recorded was 377 mm.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said, “The Khartan Road opposite Thane College caved in around 11.30 on Sunday. A small crater has developed on the surface while a patch of 20 feet base course of the road beneath the top layer has flown into the nullah. The road is above a nullah and near to the creek, thus due to the force of the water it caved in. It is a Ultra White Thin Topping (UTWT) road.”

The work of repairing the road has begun. “We have got two to three trucks of sand and will fill the base course. A ten feet nullah wall behind M H Highschool in Naupada fell due to heavy rain. A huge tree near the wall was in dangerous condition and fell taking the wall with itself in the nullah. The work of excavating the tree and nullah is going on,” Kadam informed.