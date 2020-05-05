20 foreign nationals, who attended Tablighi Jamat in Delhi and were booked, granted pre-arrest bail

: The sessions court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to 10 Indonesian national and 10 persons from Kyrgyzstan booked for not coming forward after attending a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. The foreigner should be treated with dignity, the court observed while passing an order on Tuesday.

The accused have been booked by DN Nagar police on April 5 under two separate cases. Apprehending arrest after their period of quarantine the group through their lawyer Ashish Dubey and Sania Mirza moved Sessions court for pre-arrest bail.

The accused after they were traced by the police were kept under quarantine. Dubey said that the quarantine period ends on Wednesday, hence fearing arrest a pre-arrest bail was moved. The court after considering the case papers and defence plea granted protection to the accused from arrest.

The sessions judge AZ Khan while granting relief to the members of the group observed, “It is unfortunate for the accused that they came to Delhi and Mumbai and came in contact with persons which were affected by Coronavirus.”

The court further held that the accused had no intention to spread the virus. “The accused are mostly foreigners and they should be treated with dignity as they have no intention to spread the Coronavirus amongst Indian Citizen,” the court observed adding that there is no need for custodial interrogation of the accused.

The court has also granted anticipatory bail to four Indian nationals who were part of the gathering holding that there was no intention to spread the virus, Dubey said.

The accused are booked for various charges including the charge of attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Mumbai police had earlier issued an advisory and warning asking people who had attended the meet at Delhi to come forward failing which a criminal case would be registered against them.

The group failed to come forward but were traced them in the first week of April, followed by which a case was registered with DN Nagar police station. The accused have been kept under quarantine and were apprehending arrest after the end of the period.