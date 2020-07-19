Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 20-year-old arrested for molesting minor

20-year-old arrested for molesting minor

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Sakinaka police for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl who lived in his neighbourhood. According to police the incident occurred on July 16 at...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 19:55 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Sakinaka police for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl who lived in his neighbourhood. According to police the incident occurred on July 16 at around 8pm when she was alone at home.

In her statement the victim told the police that the accused on the day of the alleged incident he had come to their house and requested her for water. However, while taking the bottle the man grabbed the victim’s hand and molested her.

Victim later narrated the ordeal to her mother after which they lodged a complaint against the accused with Sakinaka police.

Kishor Sawant senior inspector from Sakinaka police station said,” Following her complaint we registered the offence and have arrested the accused. The investigation is on,”



Police booked the accused under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

