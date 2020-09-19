Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / 20-year-old from Mathura booked for raping minor

20-year-old from Mathura booked for raping minor

Juhu police booked a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The father, who runs a snack shop at Vile Parle, said the...

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:44 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Juhu police booked a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The father, who runs a snack shop at Vile Parle, said the incident took place at their hometown in Mathura where they were living during lockdown.

In his statement, he said that the incident came to light after they returned to Mumbai and his daughter started feeling uneasy. The minor was taken to a hospital where doctors informed them that the minor was three months’ pregnant.

“The girl then told her father that this man from their neighbourhood in Mathura had promised to marry her, called her to his residence and raped her,” said a police officer.

“We registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused and have transferred the case to Mathura police for further investigation,” an officer said.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, NC says ‘declare medical emergency in Jammu’
Sep 19, 2020 23:07 IST
Indian-American Amul Thapar in the race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sep 20, 2020 00:47 IST
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
Sep 19, 2020 23:58 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

 Left’s tie-up talks with RJD hit, CPI-ML fumes over a ‘raw deal’
Sep 20, 2020 04:36 IST
Covid: King George’s Medical University finds 30 plasma donors ‘by chance’
Sep 20, 2020 04:29 IST
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Sep 20, 2020 04:23 IST
Trump touts ‘fantastic’ TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle
Sep 20, 2020 03:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.