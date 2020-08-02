20-year-old man in Mumbai kills colleague after fight, arrested

Shivrama Devendra stabbed Ganesh Devendra (24) late Saturday night in Juhu’s Nehru Nagar locality, said an official. (File photo for representation)

A 20-year-old man was held for allegedly stabbing to his colleague after a petty fight, police said on Sunday.

“He was held from Santacruz area and has been charged with murder,” the Juhu police station official said.