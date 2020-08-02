Sections
20-year-old man in Mumbai kills colleague after fight, arrested

A 20-year-old man was held for allegedly stabbing to his colleague after a petty fight, police said on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Shivrama Devendra stabbed Ganesh Devendra (24) late Saturday night in Juhu’s Nehru Nagar locality, said an official. (File photo for representation)

Shivrama Devendra stabbed Ganesh Devendra (24) late Saturday night in Juhu’s Nehru Nagar locality, said an official.

“He was held from Santacruz area and has been charged with murder,” the Juhu police station official said.

