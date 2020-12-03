2008 Malegaon blast case: Special court may resume trial from Friday

Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the key accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The special court assigned to hear the 2008 Malegaon blast case is likely to begin hearing the trial on day-to-day basis from Friday.

The special court had earlier this week asked all the accused to remain present before the court. The court was scheduled to resume the trial on Thursday. However, only three accused — Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar and Lt Col Prasad Purohit — appeared before the court.

The remaining accused — Pragya Singh Thakur, Ramesh Upadhayay, Sudhakar Diwedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi — could not appear before the court. Their lawyers filed application seeking exemption for them from appearing before the court for the hearing citing pandemic situation. The court allowed the plea, but asked them to appear before the court on December 19.

Meanwhile, the court has asked all the lawyers to cooperate to resume the trial.

The prosecution had brought a punch witness who was partly examined before the lockdown to record his evidence. The witness is a punch (independent) witness for the spot where blast took place.

The court has asked the lawyer to resume recording of the evidence from Friday and cross examine the witness.

As per the prosecution case, at around 9.30pm on September 29, 2008, a bomb planted on a motorcycle went off at Malegaon, killing six people and injuring 101 others.