2018 suicide abetment case: Arnab Goswami moved from Alibag centre to Taloja jail

Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide abetment case, was shifted from Alibag’s quarantine centre to Taloja jail on Sunday morning.

Kaushtubh Kurlekar, superintendent of police, Taloja jail, said, “He will be kept in a quarantine centre inside the jail for a few days before being shifted to a barrack.”

The Alibag police arrested Goswami along with two other accused, Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda, from Mumbai on November 4. They were produced in the Alibag magistrate court, which remanded them in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami was then taken to the Alibag police station and was later shifted to the Alibag primary school, which has been turned into a makeshift Covid-19 quarantine centre for the Alibag prison.

The security was increased outside the quarantine centre on Sunday morning, as Goswami moved out in a police van around 10am.

The Alibag police had challenged the magistrate court’s order and filed a revision application seeking police custody of Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda. The hearing was held on Saturday, but was adjourned till November 9.

Goswami, meanwhile, moved the Bombay high court, questioning his arrest and sought immediate relief. His legal team argued that Goswami’s arrest and detention were illegal as the case was closed in April 2019.

Shaikh and Sarda too moved high court challenging their arrests. After hearing the arguments, the Bombay high court on Saturday reserved its order on the interim bail plea.