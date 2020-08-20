22 of city’s 24 wards have fewer than 1,000 active cases: BMC

Of the 24 wards in Mumbai, 22 have less than 1,000 active Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) available until August 17.

The R-Central (Borivli West) and R-South (Kandivli West) wards are the only two wards with over 1,000 active cases. While R-Central has 1,158 active Covid-19 cases, R-South has 1,006. R-Central ward has a recovery rate of 79.13%, and R-South has a recovery rate of 80.13%, lower than Mumbai’s recovery rate of 81.91% as of August 17. Recovery rate is the number of Covid-19 patients who have been discharged by BMC, in comparison to the total Covid-19 cases recorded in Mumbai so far.

The K-East ward corresponding to Andheri East has 940 active cases, and a recovery rate of 82.81%. The B ward, corresponding to areas of Bhendi Bazar, Mohammad Ali Road, Dongri, and Pydhoni, has the lowest number of active Covid-19 cases at 213, but a low recovery rate of 75%.

Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said, “The two wards in the north have a high number of active cases because a comparatively higher number of new cases are still emerging from high-rises in north Mumbai. The general trend is that the virus is shifting from south Mumbai to north Mumbai. Earlier, there were many hot spots in the island city such as Worli, Dharavi and E ward area in Byculla. The infection rate has subsided in those areas. BMC is now concentrating efforts on wards that are showing high cases.”

BMC has data on ward-wise bifurcation for 125,782 cases, of which 103,031 have recovered, 15,987 are active, and 6,764 have died, as of August 17. The data also showed that of the 40,969 cases in the island city, 5,399 are active, with an average recovery rate of 81.28%.

Of the 51,455 cases in the western suburbs, 6,844, the highest in the city, are active, with an average recovery rate of 81.83%. The eastern suburbs have 3,699 active cases from its total of 33,358, and an average recovery rate of 82.85%.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 1,132 new cases taking the total to 131,542, and 46 deaths, taking the toll to 7,268. There are 17,194 active cases in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Mumbai had a total of 106,057 recovered patients, with a recovery rate of 80.62%.

On any day, there is a slight difference in number of cases registered by BMC and state due to difference in the timing when both record figures from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

portal which is updated in real time, a civic officer said, requesting anonymity