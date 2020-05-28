Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / 22 police personnel in Maharashtra died of Covid-19 so far

22 police personnel in Maharashtra died of Covid-19 so far

With more than 130 police personnel testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, their tally has now reached 2,095, the official said.

Updated: May 28, 2020 14:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

According to the official, there were 254 incidents of assault on the police staff during the lockdown, and so far 833 people have been arrested in connection with these cases. (PTI)

Novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 22 police personnel in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Thursday.

With more than 130 police personnel testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, their tally has now reached 2,095, the official said.

“Of the total number of infected police personnel 236 are officers, while 1,859 others are constabulary-rank staff.

All of them are undergoing treatment at various hospitals,” he said.



Seventy-five officers and 822 constabulary-rank personnel have recovered from the infection so far, he said.

According to the official, there were 254 incidents of assault on the police staff during the lockdown, and so far 833 people have been arrested in connection with these cases.

“More than 40 health professionals were also attacked by the anti-social elements during the lockdown,” he said.

The Maharashtra Police has registered at least 1,16,670 offences under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violation of the lockdown order, in which 23,314 people have been arrested, he said.

Police have traced at least 705 people, who violated the home quarantine norms. This statistics excludes Mumbai, the official said.

The police control rooms across the state handled around 96,700 calls in connection with the queries related to the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

Police have registered 1,323 offences of illegal transport and seized 75,813 vehicles during the lockdown period, the official said, adding that fine of Rs 5.75 crore has been collected by the police for various offences.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 75.76 against US dollar
May 28, 2020 15:06 IST
Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyotika says she rejected roles that were not respectable
May 28, 2020 15:05 IST
Hurrying back home to skip Covid fury, migrant workers in Bihar stare at uncertain future
May 28, 2020 15:05 IST
Kartik Aaryan says Dostana 2 will push the envelope for him
May 28, 2020 15:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.