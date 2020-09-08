22-year-old arrested for murdering aunt in Mumbai

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Kurla police for allegedly murdering his aunt in Kurla on Sunday night. The accused fled the spot with her jewellery after the murder.

The accused, Irfan Nisaar Shaikh, is a resident of Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar (West).

According to the police, the victim – 60-year-old Zarina Anwar Shaikh – lived alone at Varsha Society in Jagriti Nagar, Kurla (East). Her daughter Rihana Yasim Shaikh, 32, lives in the nearby area, while son works in Gujarat.

On Sunday night, Rihana called her mother, but the latter did not respond to her calls. Rihana then went to Zarina’s home and found the door locked. Rihana opened the door with a spare key and found her mother lying in a pool of blood. She then informed her neighbours and they rushed Zarina to a hospital, where the latter she was declared dead. After the police were informed, they began the investigations.

“The killer managed to hide his face from the building’s CCTV camera. But the other CCTV cameras near the building captured some of his movements. After probing the victim’s relatives and based on details given by our informers, we discovered that Shaikh was behind the crime and arrested him from Ghatkopar within 15 hours after the crime,” said senior inspector Vilas Shinde of Nehru Nagar police.

The accused visited his aunt’s home on Sunday night and locked the door from inside. He then switched on the television and turned the volume high and attacked his aunt with a knife, the police said.

“Multiple injuries on the victim’s hand indicate that the duo had a scuffle for sometime, following which Shaikh slashed her wrist. She bled profusely and likely died of excessive bleeding,” said Shinde.

The accused then took gold ornaments of around 221 grams of gold jewellery from her wardrobe and escaped from the window after locking the room from outside. “He was in dire need of money and decided to target his aunt as it was easy. We suspect that he has some addiction and must be needing money for the same,” Shinde said.

Shaikh is booked under sections the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in the court on Tuesday. The police are in the process of recovering robbed valuables from him. The knife used in the crime was also seized by the police from the crime scene.