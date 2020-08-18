22-year-old arrested raping minor in Naigaon

A 22-year-old Naigaon resident was arrested by Charkop police on Sunday for allegedly threatening and raping an 18-year-old woman, who was a minor at the time of the attack. The accused and the survivor were in a romantic relationship when he raped her and allegedly posted her nude photos on a social media site. He later told her that he would remove the pictures only if she allowed him to have sex with her again.

According to the complainant’s statement, the sexual abuse took place between February and August 12, after which the woman decided to file a complaint on August 16 with Charkop police station.

The survivor told police that she and the accused were in a relationship at the time of the incident. In February, he called her to his house at Naigaon in Palghar, where he allegedly raped her, and then took nude photos of her without her permission.

The accused then posted her pictures online, and when she pleaded with him to delete them, he agreed to do so only if she continued to have sex with him. The accused then raped her before deleting the picture, and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, said an officer from Charkop police station. He allegedly raped her on multiple occasions after that.

“Following her complaint on August 16, we registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused and arrested him the same day,” added the officer.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (punishment for rape), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.