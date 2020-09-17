Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 22-year-old from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar stabs mother over pocket money, attacks constable with glass bottles

22-year-old from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar stabs mother over pocket money, attacks constable with glass bottles

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:41 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Pant Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his 48-year-old mother for failing to give him pocket money. The accused also pelted broken glass bottles at police officers when they arrived at the crime scene.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 7am when the accused stabbed his mother with a scissor around six times in her stomach, waist, thigh, knee, and left foot.

“We received a call from the control room saying someone was screaming in one of the houses and constable Subhash Gurav, 34, was dispatched to Kailash Bhuvan, Ghatkopar (East). While Gurav was entering the premises, the accused pelted broken glass bottles at the constable, injuring his right hand,” said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.

Gurav managed to enter the accused’s house and caught the accused. “The woman was rushed to Hiranandani Hospital for treatment. She is now stable,” said Ashok Thube, inspector, Pant Nagar police station.

Police discovered that the accused is mentally unstable and they are verifying the claim before taking any action against him. They have booked him under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

