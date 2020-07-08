22-year-old from Rajasthan arrested for kidnapping, raping minor

Agripada police arrested a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from Agripada and raping her. The accused’s elder brother and three friends were also arrested in connection with the girl’s kidnapping.

The accused befriended the girl on social media in February this year and used to talk to each other regularly. The man, who works in a bottled water company in Haryana, is a resident of Rajasthan.

Last month, the girl along with her elder sister visited her grandmother’s home at Agripada. “On July 1, the accused, along with his brother and three friends, who were from Madhya Pradesh (MP), came to Mumbai in a private seven sitter vehicle without any ePass and picked the girl from Agripada. The accused then took the girl to Rajasthan and raped her in a lodge there,” said an officer from Agripada police.

On not finding the girl around when the grandmother asked girl’s mother who is a teacher by profession, if the kid returned to Naigaon (near Virar) home, she said no. The girl’s grandmother then approached police following which a case of kidnapping was registered at Agripada police station. During the preliminary probe, the girl’s family told them that the she was in contact with someone on social media since long and used to regularly talk to him.

Through her social media profile, the police zeroed in on one suspect. The police also found some phone numbers linked to the social media account and on going through the call details of both the numbers, traced the number trails to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Following this, the police formed separate teams and visited the two states. One of the teams arrested the accused, his brother from Rajasthan’s Jhalawad district and rescued the girl. Three of the accused’s friends, who helped him kidnap the girl were arrested from Madhya Pradesh by the other team. One of these three, who drove the vehicle, initially was kept in the dark about the plan by the main accused by saying that the girl is his sister. The police also seized the vehicle used in the kidnapping. One of the accused who aided the kidnapping is still absconding.

“We brought the accused to Mumbai on transit remand and on Tuesday produced them in a court that remanded them to police custody up to July 13,” said inspector R Syed from Agripada police station.

The accused are booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Sawlaram Agawane, senior inspector of Agripada police, adding, that the girl is sent to a children’s home, keeping in view her safety.