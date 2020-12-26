Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 22-yr-old man held for rash driving, running over 2 persons in Thane

22-yr-old man held for rash driving, running over 2 persons in Thane

The accused, a resident of Waghbil on Ghodbunder Road, has been identified as Pradeep Patil, 22, and was driving the car owned by his brother

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:14 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

Pradeep first ran over a person with his car near Vihang hotel on Ghodbunder Road and fled. Later, he hit a handicapped person near Thane Nagar. (HT photo)

The Thane Nagar police have arrested a 22-year-old man for rash driving and injuring two people with an Audi car. The accused was chased for almost 5km by the traffic police. He was assaulted by locals who caught and handed him over to the police.

The accused, a resident of Waghbil on Ghodbunder Road, has been identified as Pradeep Patil, 22, and was driving the car owned by his brother .

The incident took place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Friday. Pradeep first ran over a person near Vihang hotel on Ghodbunder Road and fled. Later, he hit a handicapped person near Thane Nagar.

“Our traffic police constable from Kapurbawadi started following him. He also informed the police at Nitin Company Junction. Instead, he took the flyover and headed towards Kopri for Mumbai. We posted a barricade at Kopri and were waiting for him. He took a service road from Gurudwara and went towards Kopri. He hit a handicapped person near Thane Nagar and was caught by locals,” said Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Thane.

Ram Somvanshi, senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station, said, “We have detained him and further investigation is on. A case will be registered for neglect and rash driving.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Mumbai civic body starts training doctors for Covid-19 vaccination
by Rupsa Chakraborty
Thane: Post-Covid recovery, many battle anxiety, restlessness
by Ankita G Menon
Mumbai local trains for all likely in first week of Jan: Minister
by Surendra P Gangan
Thane civic body shelves idea of desalination plant
by Megha Pol
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.