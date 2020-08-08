23-year-old who aced UPSC exam finds 20 fake accounts of her; FIR filed

Aishwarya Sheoran secured 93rd rank in the 2019 UPSC exams and was also finalist for Femina Miss India 2016.

A 23-year-old former Miss India contestant who recently shot to fame after her success in the 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam has filed a complaint with the Colaba police station in the city after it emerged that there were 20 fake Instagram accounts in her name.

The photo-sharing platform had several accounts sharing her pictures without her consent. The woman, who had won several beauty pageants in the past, has never created any account on Instagram, say police.

Aishwarya Sheoran has been living with her father in the Army Officer’s Colony in Colaba since 2017. Colonel Ajaykumar Sheoran, her father, has been posted in Karimnagar, Telangana. Sheoran secured 93rd rank in the UPSC exams in 2019 and was also finalist for Femina Miss India 2016.

“It’s not a serious issue as of now, but could be misused in future,” Sheoran told HT.

Sheoran, in her complaint to the police, said that on August 5 while she was speaking to a newspaper for an interview, the journalist asked her which one is her official account on the popular app as there are too many of them in her name. She told the journalist that she has no account on Instagram.

Later, she asked her brother to check if there are such accounts in her name. They were shocked to discover 20 fake accounts in her name. Many accounts claimed to be her official account. One of the Instagram accounts has over 27,000 followers.

“We don’t know how the accused may misuse these 20 fake accounts. He may misuse my sister’s name and photos for illegal monetary gain, hence we decided to report the matter to the police,” said Aman, Sheoran’s brother.

The FIR was registered on Thursday.

“The accused person has created Instagram accounts using her photos without her permission. We have registered a case of identity theft and have begun investigation. These fake accounts would be pulled down with the assistance from the service provider and we would trace the person who had created these accounts,” said Shivaji Fadtare, senior inspector of Colaba police station.

The police have registered a complaint under section 66C (identify theft) of the Information Technology Act.

“The accused might have misused the complainant’s photo as she is a popular face and has an inspiring success story. The accused may have done this in order to attract more followers on Instagram,” added another police officer.