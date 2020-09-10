Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / 237,200 passengers landed in Mumbai since Unlock 3.0 in August, 170,600 took off, shows airport survey

237,200 passengers landed in Mumbai since Unlock 3.0 in August, 170,600 took off, shows airport survey

With Mumbai gradually easing travel restrictions, a survey by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has shown that more than 237,200 passengers arrived...

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

With Mumbai gradually easing travel restrictions, a survey by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has shown that more than 237,200 passengers arrived at the city airport since the commencement of Unlock 3.0 in August. In comparison, around 170,600 passengers travelled out of the city during the same period — 66,600 lesser.

According to the survey, which was released on Wednesday, while passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport doubled in August as compared to July, there was a marginal increase in passengers flying out of the city. During Unlock 2.0 in July, Mumbai airport registered over 108,500 arriving and around 162,800 departing passengers.

In contrast, during Unlock 3.0, Delhi, Varanasi and Hyderabad recorded arrivals of more than 51,200, 19,700 and 16,100 passengers, respectively.

Mumbai airport authorities said that it is witnessing a steady growth in passengers arriving at the airport. “When domestic flight operations initially resumed on May 25, CSMIA had observed more passengers departing and travelling back to their hometowns. With the rising trend of business travel as the purpose of flying, the airport has observed growth in arriving passengers since August 1,” said airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).



It added, “Since the resumption of commercial domestic flight operations, CSMIA has catered to a total of 47 sectors in the country, operated by 10 airlines.”

Jitender Bhargava, former executive director of Air India, said, “I do not think that business travel has increased, considering that all meetings are taking place virtually. Increase in arrivals is because of increase in the number of international passengers after quarantine rules have been relaxed. They have their onward domestic flights from airports like Mumbai and Delhi. Similarly, even departing passengers from small cities arrive at big airports and then depart for their international destinations.”

The airport was recently allowed to increase its daily flight operations from 100 (till August) to 200 this month.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala today
Sep 10, 2020 00:35 IST
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Rohtak’s PGIMS begins second phase of clinical trials for indigenous Covid vaccine, Covaxin
Sep 10, 2020 02:14 IST
Delay in assent to Bills: Haryana Guv unsure about validation Bill to legitimise de-licensing
Sep 10, 2020 02:12 IST
Two friends ‘consume poison’, one dies in Rohtak
Sep 10, 2020 02:03 IST
Haryana records 2K+ plus cases again, 28 succumb to the virus
Sep 10, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.