24-year-old dies after 4 assault him with pipes in Mumbai

Three construction workers have been arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old man with plastic pipes to death at Andheri (East) after they suspected him to be a...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:47 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Three construction workers have been arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old man with plastic pipes to death at Andheri (East) after they suspected him to be a thief. The accused have been identified as Ashad Shaikh, 24; Danish Shaikh, 21; and Tapaskumar Rai, 31. The police are on the lookout for one more accused in the case.

The victim – Satish Rajbhar – was a resident of Chandivli. He had been for a walk and reached a commercial construction site at Sakinaka in Andheri (East) around 11 am, when the four accused, working there, spotted him.

“The four accused thought that Rajbhar was a thief. They tied his hands and legs and assaulted him with plastic pipes and asked him why he had entered the premises. Rajbhar repeatedly told the accused that he had come for a walk and inadvertently reached the construction site. However, the accused assaulted him for around four hours,” said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka police station.

When Rajbhar passed out, the accused thought that he had died and fled the spot, said Sawant. A site supervisor who later visited the spot saw Rajbhar lying unconscious and immediately informed the police, following which a team of officers rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar, where he was declared dead on admission.



“We learnt that the accused were migrant workers and immediately sent our teams to Bandra, Kurla and Andheri railway stations to trace them. The trio were arrested from Andheri station while they were buying tickets to return to their homes in Bihar,” said Sawant.

The accused have been booked under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

