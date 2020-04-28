245 booked for morning walks at Mumbai’s Juhu beach

In a bid to stop people from taking morning walks, police in western suburbs have started serving notices to chairmen/secretaries of housing societies asking them to restrict residents from taking morning walks or walking their dogs outside. To date, around 245 people have been booked for going for morning walks at Juhu beach.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 9 (Bandra West to Jogeshwari West), said, “We are serving notices to housing societies and first information reports (FIR) will be registered against repeat offenders.”

Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector, Santacruz police station, said, “We have served notices to 433 people and 245 offences have been registered against those caught walking at Juhu.”

3 pose as BMC officials to enter bldg, booked

Kalachowki police arrested three men on Monday evening for entering a quarantined building by impersonating health officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Locals alerted the police as the trio had no identity cards.

Around 6 pm the trio identified as Aniket Chougle, 25; Deepak Wagh, 24, and Ashok Chavhan, 22, entered Vikrant Sadan society in Chinchpokli and started checking people’s temperature with a thermal scanner. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

45 booked on Monday for not wearing mask

MMumbai Police lodged 94 FIRs on Monday, 45 of which were for not wearing masks and another 43 for gathering in one place. A total of 64 FIRs were from the central and western regions which have a maximum number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. In all, 143 people were booked and 74 arrested on Monday.

81,035 FIRs in state for lockdown violations

Till Monday morning, a total of 81,035 FIRs have been registered by the Maharashtra Police for lockdown violations.

A total of 618 people have been booked for violating quarantine orders; 535 have been arrested for assaulting/obstructing policemen and 49,113 vehicles have been seized.

(Inputs from Faisal Tandel)