Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 25-year-old arrested for firing at man in Mumbai

25-year-old arrested for firing at man in Mumbai

The accused liked the complainant’s girlfriend. He wanted to propose her and to get him out of picture, the accused attempted to kill him.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:49 IST

By Megha Sood,

The police also found four live cartridges from the accused’s possession. (HT FILE)

Versova police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old Mahim resident for firing a round at a man at Seven Bungalows in Andheri.

According to the police, the accused Altaf Shaikh, liked the complainant’s girlfriend. He wanted to propose her and to get him out of picture, the accused attempted to kill him.

Shaikh arrived on a scooter at Seven Bungalows and waited for the complainant to come out of his building.

The moment the complainant left his building, Shaikh followed him and pointed his country-made revolver at the victim and fired at him. However, the man managed to escape.



Locals gathered at the spot and informed the police about the firing. A patrolling team reached the spot and caught Shaikh before he could flee.

On searching Shaikh, the police personnel found a revolver. “We also found four live cartridges in Shaikh’s pocket,” said RM Thakur, senior inspector of Versova police station.

On questioning, Shaikh said that he wanted the man out of the picture before he could propose the woman.

“We have arrested Shaikh under charges of criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code,” said the officer. The police are now trying to find out from where did Shaikh procure the gun and the bullets.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
by Venkatesha Babu and Debabrata Mohanty
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Joe Biden blames Trump for slow vaccine rollout, pledges faster pace
by Bloomberg | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘Covid-19 wake-up call’: WHO warns future pandemics to be far deadlier
by Agencies
IPOs in 2020 dominated by PE exits
by Nasrin Sultana and Ashwin Ramarathinam
RBI flags post-covid challenges for banks
by Gopika Gopakumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.