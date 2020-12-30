25-year-old arrested for firing at man in Mumbai

The police also found four live cartridges from the accused’s possession. (HT FILE)

Versova police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old Mahim resident for firing a round at a man at Seven Bungalows in Andheri.

According to the police, the accused Altaf Shaikh, liked the complainant’s girlfriend. He wanted to propose her and to get him out of picture, the accused attempted to kill him.

Shaikh arrived on a scooter at Seven Bungalows and waited for the complainant to come out of his building.

The moment the complainant left his building, Shaikh followed him and pointed his country-made revolver at the victim and fired at him. However, the man managed to escape.

Locals gathered at the spot and informed the police about the firing. A patrolling team reached the spot and caught Shaikh before he could flee.

On searching Shaikh, the police personnel found a revolver. “We also found four live cartridges in Shaikh’s pocket,” said RM Thakur, senior inspector of Versova police station.

On questioning, Shaikh said that he wanted the man out of the picture before he could propose the woman.

“We have arrested Shaikh under charges of criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code,” said the officer. The police are now trying to find out from where did Shaikh procure the gun and the bullets.