Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 25-year-old breaks into Bollywood director’s house, arrested

25-year-old breaks into Bollywood director’s house, arrested

A 25-year-old man who broke into the house of Bollywood director Soham Shah and stole two mobile phones and cash on May 26 was arrested from Vile Parle on Saturday.The accused identified as Prem...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:43 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Arrested accused Prem Lognathan Devendra. (HT Photo)

A 25-year-old man who broke into the house of Bollywood director Soham Shah and stole two mobile phones and cash on May 26 was arrested from Vile Parle on Saturday.

The accused identified as Prem Lognathan Devendra was identified on the basis of a tattoo on his left hand that a CCTV had captured while he and his accomplice, 24-year-old Arjun Sureshbabu Devendra, were entering the building in the wee hours when everyone including the security guards of the building were sleeping.

Complainant Soham Shah, who directed movies like Kaal and Luck, said, “CCTV images show that the accused climbed the scaffolding arranged around the building to colour the walls and entered the fourth-floor bedroom of my flat. I was sleeping in the next bedroom. They picked up two cellphones and some cash kept in the drawer.”

Pandharinath Wavhal, senior police inspector at Juhu police station, said, “After scanning the CCTV footages of the building, we noticed two burglars entering and exiting from Shah’s building. They were wearing masks on their face but one of the accused had a tattoo inscribed on his left hand with a name “Malika”. On the basis of this clue, API Ganesh Todkar, PSI Ajay Bhosle and their team searched the accused and found him from Indira Nagar in Vile Parle.”



“We are looking for Arjun Sureshbabu Devendra,” said Wavhal.

Wavhal said there were five previous cases of chain snatching, robbery, housebreaking and theft registered against Prem while Arjun had four cases against him.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nisarga: Turtle nesting sites along Ratnagiri witnessed severe damages, says forest department
Jun 07, 2020 00:56 IST
Punjab reports 72 fresh cases
Jun 07, 2020 00:53 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: 23 of 25 structures in Pune village damaged
Jun 07, 2020 00:53 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Three days on, rescuers finally reach landfall site Shrivardhan
Jun 07, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.