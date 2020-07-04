25-year-old jumps off Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Sections
Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:42 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

A 25-year-old man drove his bike on Bandra-Worli Sea Link and allegedly jumped off the iconic bridge on Thursday. On Friday late night, his body was found at the Shivaji Park Chowpatty seashore. “We do not suspect any foul play as the CCTV captured the incident, in which the man can be seen jumping off the bridge,” said Sudhir Jambavadekar, assistant commissioner of police (Worli division).

The deceased person was a resident of Antop Hill area and lived there with family. He was unemployed. His father is employed with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and is scheduled to retire soon. The family had decided to give his father’s job to him after his retirement as deceased’s two elder brothers are already employed.

On Thursday afternoon he left home after having lunch. On his bike he drove to Bandra Worli Seal Link from the Worli end. Two-wheelers are banned on the iconic bridge for safety purpose. But as the lockdown is in effect there was no traffic jam or presence of policemen at the Worli-end.

After covering some distance on the bridge, he stopped his bike and then crossed the railings and jumped off the bridge.



The ACP further added that from his bike’s registration number plate his family could be contacted. The bike was registered on his elder brother’s name.

On Friday late night, his body was fished out at the seashore of Shivaji Park Chowpatty.

