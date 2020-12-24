25-year-old woman steals ₹50-L valuables from senior citizen in Mumbai

The FIR stated that the woman identified as Manisha had been harassing Mehta since the past two months to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but Mehta had been denying as she did not know Manisha. (Pic for representation)

Juhu police have booked a 25-year-old woman for robbing jewellery and cash to the tune of ₹50 lakhs from the locker of a senior citizen. The accused is absconding.

According to police Praneeti Mehta, 74, had been staying alone since the past five years after her husband Jitendra Mehta passed away. Mehta had been on a lookout for a paying guest as she wanted company. “My aunt had never kept a paying guest without reference or police verification,” said Mehul Vohra, Mehta’s nephew who stays in Kandivli.

The FIR stated that the woman identified as Manisha had been harassing Mehta since the past two months to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but Mehta had been denying as she did not know Manisha. “Manisha had also approached Mehta’s neighbour to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but they too had refused,” said Vohra.

On Sunday, when Manisha came to Mehta’s house, she cried and pleaded the elderly woman to allow her to stay as a paying guest as she did not have anywhere to go.

“My aunt had gone for a bath telling Manisha to sit in the living room and give her time to think. Manisha later entered the bedroom, opened the locker and stole the jewellery and cash kept there,” said Vohra.

When Mehta realised that she had been robbed, she approached the police. Police are looking out for the accused.