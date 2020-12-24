Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 25-year-old woman steals ₹50-L valuables from senior citizen in Mumbai

25-year-old woman steals ₹50-L valuables from senior citizen in Mumbai

According to police Praneeti Mehta, 74, had been staying alone since the past five years after her husband Jitendra Mehta passed away

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:58 IST

By Megha Sood,

The FIR stated that the woman identified as Manisha had been harassing Mehta since the past two months to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but Mehta had been denying as she did not know Manisha. (Pic for representation)

Juhu police have booked a 25-year-old woman for robbing jewellery and cash to the tune of ₹50 lakhs from the locker of a senior citizen. The accused is absconding.

According to police Praneeti Mehta, 74, had been staying alone since the past five years after her husband Jitendra Mehta passed away. Mehta had been on a lookout for a paying guest as she wanted company. “My aunt had never kept a paying guest without reference or police verification,” said Mehul Vohra, Mehta’s nephew who stays in Kandivli.

The FIR stated that the woman identified as Manisha had been harassing Mehta since the past two months to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but Mehta had been denying as she did not know Manisha. “Manisha had also approached Mehta’s neighbour to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but they too had refused,” said Vohra.

Read more: Mumbai man poses as cable operator, steals laptop worth ₹1.49 lakh from 71-year-old



On Sunday, when Manisha came to Mehta’s house, she cried and pleaded the elderly woman to allow her to stay as a paying guest as she did not have anywhere to go.

“My aunt had gone for a bath telling Manisha to sit in the living room and give her time to think. Manisha later entered the bedroom, opened the locker and stole the jewellery and cash kept there,” said Vohra.

When Mehta realised that she had been robbed, she approached the police. Police are looking out for the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
by HT Correspondent
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
by HT Correspondent
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
by HT Correspondent

latest news

This Twitter account has an important question for humans on behalf of doggos. It may make you smile
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Sion hospital assistant dean held for duping PG aspirant from Pune of ₹50L
by Manish K Pathak
Bombay HC commutes death sentence of man who killed unborn child, kin
by Kanchan Chaudhari
Maharashtra govt approves EWS benefits for Marathas
by Surendra P Gangan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.