25-year-old woman throws newborn from 6th floor of building

Pant Nagar police booked a 25-year-old unmarried woman on Saturday for killing her newborn baby girl by throwing the infant out of the window of her sixth-floor apartment in Ghatkopar (East). The woman is under observation at Cooper Hospital and will be arrested after she is discharged, said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.

According to police, the incident came to light on August 4, around 7.30am, when a milkman noticed the body of the baby girl lying on the ground behind the building at Gaurishankar Wadi in Ghatkopar. Pant Nagar police were informed, and the child was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission, said senior inspector Suhas Kamble of the Pant Nagar police station.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 318 (whoever, by secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child whether such child dies before or after or during its birth, intentionally conceals or endeavours to conceal the birth of such child) of the Indian Penal Code (IMPC) against an unknown woman.

A police team comprising women officers started conducting an inquiry and spotted the 25-year-old woman walking out of the building in the afternoon. “She said she was going to see a doctor. The woman police accompanied her to verify her claims, and learnt that she was lying,” said Kamble.

The woman was then taken to Rajawadi Hospital for a check-up as she was feeling weak. The doctor confirmed that she was pregnant and that she had delivered a baby recently, added Kamble. “She then confessed that she had been pregnant and that she did not inform anyone. She gave birth to a baby girl and then lost consciousness for some time. When she woke up, she threw the baby girl out of the window of her sixth-floor flat. She claimed that her family members were not aware that she was pregnant,” said Kamble.

According to the post-mortem report, the baby was delivered after completion of the stipulated nine-month period and was alive at the time of birth. “Following the doctor’s opinion and medical report, charges of murder and destruction of evidence were added to the FIR,” said Kamble.