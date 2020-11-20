26/11 attacks memorial to be moved to Mumbai Police headquarters from Marine Drive

Workers at the new site of the 26/11 memorial at the Police Headquarters near Crawford Market . (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The memorial constructed for the martyrs of 26/11 terrorist attacks at the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive will be moved to the new commissioner’s office building at Mumbai Police’s headquarters near Crawford Market.

A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said that the memorial will be moved owing to the ongoing underground Metro work at Marine Drive.

The work to relocate the memorial has started and is likely to conclude by November 23, three days before the 12th anniversary of the attacks. Like each year on November 26, the Maharashtra Governor, chief minister (CM), deputy CM, home minister, chief secretary, director general of police and Mumbai Police commissioner and other top dignitaries of the state are likely to pay their respects to the martyrs at the memorial.

Memorials for 26/11 attacks martyrs have been constructed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Colaba, Cama Hospital and Girgaum Chowpatty, with the Police Gymkhana one being the biggest in the city.

The memorial, which is a tribute to the 18 personnel from the Mumbai Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Home Guards and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos martyred in the attacks, is maintained by the police force.

Some of the prominent names who were martyred in the attacks include the then anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief of Maharashtra Hemant Karkare; Army major Sandeep Unnikrishnan; Mumbai Police additional commissioner Ashok Kamte; senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble.

“It’s a matter of pride for us to have the biggest memorial, of our slain colleagues who had laid their lives in the line of duty, at the police headquarters. The memorial will remain at the new location permanently,” said a senior police officer.

“It’s a memorial that reminds us that we must not forget the heinous attacks, the courage and sacrifice of our security forces,” said another police officer.

The 2008 attacks had left 166 people dead and several others injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan entered the country’s financial capital through the sea route.

After a four-day battle, one terrorist was captured alive, while the other nine were killed by the security forces.