26/11 hero who was rescued from Mumbai footpath dies

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:13 IST

By Sajana Nambiar, Hindustan Times

Days after being rescued from a footpath in Chinchpokli, Harishchandra Shrivardhankar, 60, a key witness who had identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 terror attacks trial, died at his home in Kalyan’s Yogidham area on Tuesday around 8.30pm.

Shrivardhankar, a then government employee, had braved two bullets on his back and according to an HT report in 2010, was one of the main witnesses who deposed before the special court. Shrivardhankar was injured in the firing by Kasab and his accomplice, Abu Ismail, outside Cama and Albless Hospital. He had even got into a scuffle with Ismail and had hit him with his office bag.

HT had reported on May 5 how Shrivardhankar, who was found lying helpless on the footpath near a shop at Saat Rasta on April 29, and was reunited with his family by the store owner, Dean D’Souza, and his friends on May 1. He had been missing for two months and his family had filed a missing person’s complaint. D’Souza had said, “I had found him lying in a bad condition near my shop. When I approached him, he couldn’t talk and was just mumbling a few words. Even if we gave him food, he would not eat it.” “After a lot of effort, D’Souza found his [Shrivardhankar’s] brother, who lives in Mahalaxmi. He gave us further details about his son, who stays in Kalyan,” Timothy Gaikwad, a school friend of D’Souza and who runs an organisation, IMCares, which helps the destitute, had said.

In Kalyan, Shrivardhankar was taken to a private hospital for treatment by local corporator Daya Gaikwad.



Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had checked on his medical condition at a private hospital in Kalyan and also announced on May 12 that the BJP would provide ₹10 lakh to his family.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughters- in-law. “He will be always remembered for his bravery,” said Daya Gaikwad.

