26 of Bachchans’ contacts test -ve

Two days after four members of the Bachchan family – actor Amitabh, 77; his actor-son, Abhishek, 44; his actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya, 46; and granddaughter Aaradhya, 8 – tested positive for Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said 54 of their close contacts were traced, of which 26 tested negative. The remaining 28, who were at low risk, have been home quarantined.

BMC officials said Abhishek had gone out for film-related work in the past few days before testing positive.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, of BMC’s K-West ward where the family lives, said, “We had identified 54 close contacts of which 26 were at high risk. They have tested negative. The remaining 28 include the people who may have come in contact with Abhishek. We are constantly monitoring the situation, as per the protocol.”

Bachchan and Abhishek got admitted to Nanavati Hospital with mild symptoms on Saturday late night. Following this all members of the Bachchan family were tested using rapid antigen kits on Saturday. Bachchan’s wife Jaya, 72, daughter Shweta Nanda, 46, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative. However, later they were tested using the RT-PCR method, in which Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive on Sunday. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are quarantined at home. Four bungalows of the Bachchan family in Juhu-Vile Parle area have been sealed and declared containment zones.

BMC in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon had said, “Thirty staff members working for the Bachchan family have been tested for Covid-19. In the Jalsa bungalow, there is space for isolation and the staff members will be kept there. If any assistance/facility of the BMC is required, we will take necessary steps for the same.”

Bachchan, meanwhile, put out a tweet on Monday evening, again thanking the wellwishers.