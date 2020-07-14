Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 26 of Bachchans’ contacts test -ve

26 of Bachchans’ contacts test -ve

Two days after four members of the Bachchan family – actor Amitabh, 77; his actor-son, Abhishek, 44; his actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya, 46; and granddaughter Aaradhya, 8...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:22 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

Two days after four members of the Bachchan family – actor Amitabh, 77; his actor-son, Abhishek, 44; his actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya, 46; and granddaughter Aaradhya, 8 – tested positive for Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said 54 of their close contacts were traced, of which 26 tested negative. The remaining 28, who were at low risk, have been home quarantined.

BMC officials said Abhishek had gone out for film-related work in the past few days before testing positive.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, of BMC’s K-West ward where the family lives, said, “We had identified 54 close contacts of which 26 were at high risk. They have tested negative. The remaining 28 include the people who may have come in contact with Abhishek. We are constantly monitoring the situation, as per the protocol.”

Bachchan and Abhishek got admitted to Nanavati Hospital with mild symptoms on Saturday late night. Following this all members of the Bachchan family were tested using rapid antigen kits on Saturday. Bachchan’s wife Jaya, 72, daughter Shweta Nanda, 46, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative. However, later they were tested using the RT-PCR method, in which Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive on Sunday. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are quarantined at home. Four bungalows of the Bachchan family in Juhu-Vile Parle area have been sealed and declared containment zones.



BMC in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon had said, “Thirty staff members working for the Bachchan family have been tested for Covid-19. In the Jalsa bungalow, there is space for isolation and the staff members will be kept there. If any assistance/facility of the BMC is required, we will take necessary steps for the same.”

Bachchan, meanwhile, put out a tweet on Monday evening, again thanking the wellwishers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent
Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.