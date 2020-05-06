Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 26 personnel from 1 police station test coronavirus positive

26 personnel from 1 police station test coronavirus positive

These police personnel, 12 of them officers, are attached to the J J Marg Police Station in South Mumbai, and currently undergoing treatment, an official said.

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:09 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

A medical screening organized for the residents of Dharavi, during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

At least 26 personnel of a police station here, including 12 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

These police personnel, 12 of them officers, are attached to the J J Marg Police Station in South Mumbai, and currently undergoing treatment, he said.

A process is on to quarantine other police personnel who had come in contact with their infected colleagues, the official said.

With so many cases, the J J Marg Police Station may be the most coronavirus-affected police station in the metropolis, he said.



So far, 233 police personnel, including officers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai, the official said.

Three police personnel have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

Report alleges cover-up by Iran on Covid-19 outbreak
May 07, 2020 01:26 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
MCA secretary, 3 others booked for opposing burial of Covid victim in Bandra
May 07, 2020 01:16 IST
Industry in designated focal points can run operations without curfew pass: Ludhiana admn
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.