26-year-old from Mumbai arrested for rape, abetting suicide of woman

26-year-old from Mumbai arrested for rape, abetting suicide of woman

The RCF police in Chembur on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman and later forcing her to terminate her pregnancies and also abetting her...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:37 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The RCF police in Chembur on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman and later forcing her to terminate her pregnancies and also abetting her suicide. The woman was found dead on October 1 in a Chembur pond.

According to RCF police, the man and the victim were in a relationship since 2018. The woman became pregnant on twice during the course of their relationship and both the times, the accused had forced her to terminate the pregnancies, said the police. The victim’s father had told the police in his statement that the accused used to assault his daughter and had also threatened to kill her if she forced him to marry her.

Police officers said that on September 30, around 8pm, the woman left her home without informing anyone. Later, her body was fished out from a pond in Chembur.

“Initially, we registered an accidental death report (ADR). But during the course of our investigation, we got to know about the man’s involvement. The victim had messaged the accused on WhatsApp and told him about that he was the reason behind her taking the drastic step. Once we found the evidence, we immediately arrested him,” said Sopan Nighot, senior inspector, RCF police station.

The accused has been booked under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 506 (2) [punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code.

