Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 27 booked for drink driving in Navi Mumbai

27 booked for drink driving in Navi Mumbai

The traffic police have booked a total of 422 traffic violations on Thursday – 27 for drunk driving, 270 for riding without helmet, 101 for driving without seat belt and 24 for riding triples

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:59 IST

By Raina Shine,

Women pose for a picture at a mall in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

Like Thane, the drink-and-drive cases in Navi Mumbai came down by more than 92 per cent on December 31. The Navi Mumbai traffic police booked 27 people for driving under the influence of alcohol while 340 were booked for the same in 2019.

The traffic police have booked a total of 422 traffic violations on Thursday – 27 for drunk driving, 270 for riding without helmet, 101 for driving without seat belt and 24 for riding triples.

Read more: Only 35 drunk drivers arrested in Mumbai on New Year’s Eve

“This year’s (2020) statistics cannot be compared as due to the pandemic, the people on road were far less. The low-key celebrations and curfew refrained people from stepping out,” Purushottam Karad, DCP (traffic), said.

On Dec 31, 2019, traffic police had only concentrated on drunken driving and not any other offence. “This time, the current DCP was keen on other offences too as there would be very less drink-and-drive cases due to the pandemic,” an officer from Navi Mumbai traffic unit said.

Read more: Most popular hangouts wore a deserted look in Thane, Kalyan

A total of 275 people including staff and officers from Navi Mumbai traffic unit were checking people at all the junctions, highways and places where there were chances of people crowding for clicking photographs and selfies. The bandobast was between Thursday 6pm and Friday 3am.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

US surpasses 20 million Covid-19 cases, by far the highest total in the world
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Blaming pandemic, M&M pulls  the  plug  on  JV  with Ford 
by Malyaban Ghosh
Sebi fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
by Kalpana Pathak
Vehicle sales sustain their momentum in December
by Malyaban Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.