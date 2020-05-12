27% increase in city’s containment zones; T and F/N wards witness over 100% hike

In one week, the number of containment zones in the city has increased by 27% on average, with more than a 100% increase in F/N (Wadala-Matunga) and T (Mulund) wards where there has been a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases.

An analysis of the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that F/N ward had 48 containment zones till May 5, which have now increased to 116. Similarly, T ward had 14 containment zones, which has increased to 29. There are currently 2,643 containment zones in the city as compared to 2,083 on May 5.

In 17 of the total 24 wards in the city, more than 50% of the areas have been identified as congested by the civic body, making it difficult to follow social distancing norms. The BMC defines containment zones as “places where positive (cases) have been detected and that surrounding area have been sealed to protect everyone inside and outside from further spread (of Covid-19)”.

The highest number of containment zones continues to be in L ward (Kurla), where there are 278 containment zones, of which, 81% are in congested areas. G/N ward (Dadar) has 273 containment zones, of which 155 or 57% are in congested spaces.

The number of containment zones has gone down by 20% and 24% in the M/E and M/W wards respectively, which consist of areas like Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, and Deonar.

A recent individual analysis by a Mumbai-based urban designer notes that 25% of Mumbai’s population is now living in containment zones. Abhijit Ekbote mapped the containment zones on Google Maps based on BMC data. He noted that 1,244 hectare of slum area is under containment by overlaying the spots on the slum rehabilitation authority’s (SRA) map.

“SRA identifies slums as 500 tenements per hectare. So, with an average of five people per tenement, we can say that 31 lakh people are now living in containment zones, which as per the 2011 census, makes it 25% of the city’s population,” Ekbote said.